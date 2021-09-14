Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class 7A Parkview (2-2) vs. Class 7A Marietta (2-1).
Marietta Blue Devils (2-1)
Quarterback: Tyler Hughes – 57-of-89, 869 yards, 12 touchdowns, 1 interception
Receivers: Kamryn Perry – 41 receptions, 246 yards, 5 TDs; Cameron Overton – 15 receptions, 284 yards, 1 TD; Christian Mathis – 13 receptions, 196 yards, 4 TDs; Luke Morgan – 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD; Jeremiah Frederick – 1 reception, 31 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Tyler Hughes – 41 carries, 136 yards, 2 TDs; Milon Jones – 18 carries, 127 yards, 1 TD; Melvin Alexander – 16 carries, 83 yards, 1 TD
Defense: Carlos Cervantes – 29 solo tackles, 11 assists, 4 tackles for loss, 1 sack; Daniel Martin – 29 solos, 11 assists, 3 TFLs; Ellis Reed – 24 solos, 12 assists, 1 TFL; Broderick Tommie – 21 solos, 9 assists, 3 TFL, 1 sack; Ezekiel Campbell – 18 solos, 9 assists, 6 TFLs, 3 sacks; Jah’Vaughan Hamilton – 13 solos, 7 assists, 1 TFL
Special Teams: Ryan Chestnutt – 5 punts, 161 yards, 50 long, 1 inside 20; Hughes – 2 punts, 68 yards, 35 long; Jace Arnold – 5 kickoff returns, 110 yards, 67 long, 22 avg; Ben Parrott – 6-of-7 point after tries; Renee Galomo – 3-of-4 PATs
Team Totals: 289.7 receiving yards per game; 114 rushing yards per game
Parkview Panthers (2-2)
Quarterback: Colin Houck – 40-of-72, 666 yards, 6 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 16 carries, 1 TD
Receivers: Zion Taylor – 15 receptions, 283 yards, 3 TDs; Mike Matthews – 5 receptions, 148 yards, 2 TDs; Zack Hill – 9 receptions, 146 yards; Jalyn Crawford – 1 reception, 8 yards, 1 TD
Rushing: Jordan McCoy – 20 carries, 149 yards, 1 TD; Kyhair Spain – 6 carries, 126 yards, 2 TDs
Defense: Terrence Curtis – 20 solos, 12 assists, 1 fumble recovery; Spain –10 solos, 20 assists; 5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery; Matthews – 16 solos, 8 assists, 1 TFL, 1 INT; Kendall Beard – 13 solos, 7 assists, 1 sack, 3 TFL; Coleman Rowell – 7 solos, 12 assists, 1 sack, 3 TFL
Special Teams: Carlos Munoz – 7-of-8 PATs, 4-for-4 field goals, 7 punts, 205 yards, 34 long, 29.29 avg, McCoy – 3 kickoff returns, 34 yards, 11 long, 11.33 avg; Bryce Coulson – 1 return, 13 yards; Taylor – 2 kickoff returns
Team Totals: 237 receiving yards per game; 288 rushing yards per game.
