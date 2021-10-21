Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class 6A No. 8 Cambridge (6-0) vs. Class 6A Riverwood (6-1). Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Riverwood (6-1)
Quarterback: Avery Smith — 106-of-163, 1,831 yards, 18 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 70 long
Receiving: Timothe Dorce — 26 receptions, 419, 5 TDs; Zach Cigelske — 20 receptions, 438, 5 TDs; Burke Cigelske — 19 receptions, 220, 2 TDs; Levi Linowes — 19 receptions, 442, 5 TDs; Alan Reid — 11 receptions, 166, 1 TD
Rushing: Avery Smith — 65 carries, 544, 4 TDs; B. Cigelske — 51 carries, 353, 4 TDs; J. Harris — 19 carries, 177, 3 TDs; Dorce — 5 carries, 97, 1 TD
Defense: B Cigelske — 28 solo tackles, 17 assists, 7.5 TPG, 4 TFL, 3 sacks; Dorce — 27 solo tackles, 15 assisted, 8.4 TPG, 4 TFL; J. Augustus Olidge — 18 solo, 6 assisted, 4.8 TPG; Z. Cigelske — 18 solo, 5 assisted, 3.8 TPG, 3 TFL, 2 sacks; Gage Dwyer — 16 solo, 7 assisted, 4.6 TPG, 2 TFL, 2 sacks; Zion Patillo — 5 sacks
Special Teams: J Harris — 5 punts, 197, 39.4 avg, 48 long, 6 punt returns, 144, 24 avg, 70 long; Tristan Garcia — 7 kickoffs; 5-of-5 point after tries, 1-of-1 field goals
Team Totals: 307 passing yards per game; 195 rushing yards per game
Cambridge Bears (6-0)
Quarterback: Zach Harris — 82-of-131, 1,339 yards, 11 touchdowns, 2 INT
Receiving: Will Taylor — 24 receptions, 506, 5 TDs; 14 receptions, 160; Ian Chaffin — 11 receptions, 177, 1 TD; Connor Harris — 11 receptions, 128, 1 TD; Carson Kent — 8 receptions, 103, 2 TD; Jack Marlow — 2 receptions, 45, 1 TD
Rushing: Marlow — 61 carries, 239, 4 TDs; Christian Isibor — 56 carries, 431, 5 TDs; Zach Harris — 15 carries, 128, 3 TDs
Defense: Brooks Morley — 41 solo tackles, 6.8 tackles per game, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack; Bennett Long — 38 solo tackles, 6.3 TPG, 2 TFL, 4 sacks; Garrett Moody — 29 solo tackles, 4.9 TPG, 3 TFL; Hardin Skipper — 28 solo tackles, 4.7 TPG, 1 INT; Gavin Gardella — 25 solo tackles, 4.2 TPG, 1 INT; Ben Ridenour — 23 solo tackles, 3.8 TPG; DJ Bent — 20 solo tackles, 4 TPG, 2 sacks
Special Teams: Connor Noone — 30 kickoffs, 1,562, 60 long, 3 touchbacks; 2-of-4 field goals; M Bennett — 23-of-23 point after tries; J. Marlow — 10 punts, 433, 43.4 avg, 56 long; 5 kickoff returns, 104, 25 long; H. Skipper — 3 kickoff returns, 66 yards; Ian Chaffin — 4 kickoff returns, 179, 2 punt returns;
Team Totals: 224 passing yards per game; 155.5 rushing yards per game
