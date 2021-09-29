Here is a look at the numbers behind this week’s ‘Drive for the GHSA State Title’ matchup – Class A Private No. 1 Trinity Christian (5-0) at Class A Private No. 2 Eagle’s Landing Christian (1-3).
Follow the link to watch the game this Friday at 8 p.m. on WPCH.
Eagle’s Landing Christian Wolverines (1-3)
Quarterback: Charlie Gilliam – 50-of-94 passing, 728 yards, 3 touchdowns
Receiving: Jacque Holley – 14 receptions, 273, 1 TD; Hunter Basko – 10 receptions, 130; RJ Johnson – 8 receptions, 174, 1 TD
Rushing: Brandon Hood – 86 carries, 392, 6 TD; Gilliam – 31 carries, 42, 3 TDs
Defense: Dylan Mullins – 17 solo tackles, 8 assists; Peter Simmons – 16 solo, 7 assists, 3 tackles for loss, 2 sacks; Malachi Futch – 4 solo, 5 assists, 3 TFLs, 1 INT returned 41 yards; Johnson – 12 solo, 2 INT; Christian White – 7 solo, 5 assits, 1 INT returned 24 yards; Colton Hood – 12 solos, 3 assists, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions; Colton Hardeman – 9 solo, 3 assists, 1 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 INT, 1 score on defense; Jayson Reynolds – 11 solo, 13 assists, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT
Special Teams: Hardeman – 16 punts, 525, 54 long, 2 inside 20; B. Hood – 6 kickoff returns, 126, 34 long; C. Hood – 4 punt returns, 41, 10.3 long; Alberto Sanchez – 12-of-12 point after tries, 0-for-1 on field goals
Team Totals: 182 passing yards per game; 148 rushing yards per game
Trinity Christian Lions (5-0)
Quarterback: David Dallas – 74-of-94, 1,233, 18 TDs; Henry Broadnax – 13-of-22, 146, 2 TDs
Receiving: Joshua Dallas – 16 receptions, 301, 6 TDs; Bryce Wilcox – 15 receptions, 210, 4 TDs; Aaron Gates – 14 receptions, 181, 3 TDs; Dominick Cosper – 14 receptions, 286, 4 TDs; Javan Harrison – 14 receptions, 201, 1 TD; Logan Moss – 3 receptions, 33, 1 TD; Brock Rainwater – 2 receptions, 28, 1 TD
Rushing: Cosper – 41 carries, 491, 11 TDs; D. Dallas – 21 carries, 130, 2 TDs; Tyson Wall – 16 carries, 86, 6 TDs
Defense: Christian Hanson – 15 solos, 22 assists, 7.4 tackles per game, 2 tackles for loss; Ryan Earl – 11 solo, 15 assists, 5.2 TPG; Shawn Braxton – 10 solo, 8 assists, 3.6 TPG, 1 TFL, 3 sacks; Josiah Johnson – 5 solo, 5 assists, 4 TFL, 1 sack; Cameron Matthews – 9 solo, 15 assists, 4 TFL, 1 sack; Zion Marseille – 5 solo, 6 assists, 4 TFL, 1 sack; Josh Dallas, Camden Rodgers, Wilcox – 2 INTs each
Special Teams: Noah Maupin – 40 kickoffs, 2,168, 60 long, 34-of-34 PATs, 3-of-3 FGs; Joshua Taylor – 9 punts, 385, 58 long, 4 inside 20; Kaden Hanson – 3 punts, 116, 40 long, 2 inside 20; Gates – 3 kickoff returns, 79, 50 long, 14 punt returns, 129, 22 long
Team Totals: 275 passing yards per game, 151 rushing yards per game.
