ATLANTA (CBS46) — Tickets for the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic are available to purchase exclusively online at HawksNaismith.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. All youth under the age of six will be permitted to enter free of charge. Additionally, all students (K-12) and youth who attend will receive a free Atlanta Hawks t-shirt.
Also at this year’s Holiday Classic, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney, Ken Nugent, will continue the “Attorney Ken Nugent’s Score for Scholarships” program, in which Ken Nugent will contribute a $1 donation for every point scored during the event to further help local youth attend various Jr. Hawks activities. Additionally, Ken Nugent will sponsor a free Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic for nearly 80 boys and girls, ages eight to 14. The clinic is set to take place Dec. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Norcross High School.
Opening night of the showcase will begin Dec. 9 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta) with back-to-back matchups of girls teams from Marietta and Hebron Christian (Decula, Ga.) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) and Holy Innocents’ (Atlanta) at 7:30 p.m. to wrap up the night.
On Dec. 10, six boys teams will take the court at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School to square off. The first of these three games will be boys teams from Mount Pisgah Christian School (Johns Creek, Ga.) and Holy Innocents’ (Atlanta) at 5 p.m. followed by McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) and North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) at 6:45 p.m. After that, Newton (Covington, Ga.) and Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) will complete Friday’s slate of games with the last game of the evening at 8:30 p.m.
The showcase will conclude on Dec. 11 with two girls games and three boys games at Norcross High School. The afternoon/evening games will tip off with girls teams from Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.) and Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) at 1:30 p.m. To round out the girls showcase, Westlake (Atlanta) and McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) will face off 3:15 p.m. Then, the boys teams will finish out the day starting with Kell (Marietta, Ga.) and Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.) at 5 p.m., followed by Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) and Milton (Milton, Ga.) at 6:45 p.m. The last game of the showcase will be between Westlake (Atlanta) and Norcross (Norcross, Ga.) at 8:30 p.m.
Every second of game action will be live streamed at thesuvtv.com/hawksnaismithclassic. Additional updates and information can be found by visiting HawksNaismith.com or by following @HawksNaismith on Twitter.
