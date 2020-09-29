NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended all in-person team activities Tuesday after multiple Titans players and personnel tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, the NFL said a total of three players and five personnel tested positive for COVID. The Vikings haven't had a positive test reported yet, but since they played the Titans on Sunday, there activities have been suspended as a precaution.
The NFL said both teams are working with the league and the NFL Players Association to do contact tracing and work on an additional testing needed. The league said, "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration."
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported personnel were in the building early Tuesday morning and both sent everyone home starting at 6 a.m. Robinson said both teams sent, "instructions to those not in the building to only come for a drive-up COVID test and then leave."
I’m told #Titans and #Vikings both had personnel in the building early this morning. Both franchises began sending people home around 6 am and sending instructions to those not in the building to only arrive for drive-up Covid testing and then to return home afterward.— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 29, 2020
The teams become the first two franchises to have to shut down, at least temporarily, due to positive COVID testing among players and personnel. The
