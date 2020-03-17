BOSTON (CBS46) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announced on Twitter Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the team.
LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020
