ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Plays the boggle the mind and defy all odds have reigned over the last decade in the world of sports. Here's a look at five of the best football plays of the last decade.
5. Tie - The Philly Special/The Helmet Catch
When you're running into the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, you better be ready to pull out all the stops. Unfortunately for Patriots fans, both of the following plays came at their expense and led to the Giants and Eagles winning the Super Bowl over New England.
The Philly Special was essentially a throwback to quarterback Nick Foles. When the Eagles lined up at the one-yard-line, most were expecting a normal play. Then Foles motioned out to the right side of the line in the position of an h-back. As the ball was snapped, the Patriots' defensive line paid no attention to Foles who began running to the corner of the end zone. The ball is taken by the running back who hands off to Trey Burton, a former quarterback himself. Burton then ran right and found Foles wide open in the end zone. It was a gutsy call and just what Philly needed to overcome the Patriots.
The Helmet Catch can best be described as, are you kidding me?!?! The Giants were the last team standing in the way of the Patriots and a history-making perfect season. The teams went back and forth with Giants quarterback Eli Manning getting the ball with little time left in the fourth quarter. Manning lined the Giants up with three wide receivers at his 43-yard-line on a third-and-five with 1:15 left in the game.
When the ball was snapped, Manning dropped back from his shotgun position and immediately faced pressure from the left side of the defensive line. From there, multiple Patriots defensive linemen had their hands on Manning, but the quarterback would not go down. After spinning out of the grip of a Patriots player, Manning heaved the ball down the field towards receiver David Tyree.
Tyree leaped to catch the ball with Patriots safety Rodney Harrison draped on him in coverage. Tyree caught the ball above his head and Harrison immediately went to take him down. As Tyree went down, he held the ball against his helmet to give the Giants a first down with one minute left in the game.
The mind-blowing catch gave the Giants life and gave Manning enough time to throw a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress that ended the Patriots' dream of a perfect season.
3. TIE Malcolm Butler's interception kills the Seahawks/The Prayer at Jordan-Hare
The game couldn't have been any bigger, Super Bowl XLIX. Tom Brady and the Patriots' star-laden offense against the Seattle Seahawks' "Legion of Boom." The game went back and forth until late in the fourth quarter. Seattle had ridden the best back in football that year, Marshawn Lynch, to the Super Bowl. As the Seahawks got to the Patriots' one-yard line, everyone expected the 'Hawks to use Lynch as the hammer to seal a win. Everyone expected it, except for Malcolm Butler.
The Patriots defensive back read the play correctly as in a play call that is still lamented over to this day, the Seahawks threw the ball. Butler stepped in front of the pass and intercepted the ball, sealing the win for the Patriots and making Seattle head coach Pete Caroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevel with egg on their face.
The Auburn vs. Georgia rivalry has produced some of the greatest SEC games in history. In 2013, the Georgia Bulldogs led Auburn 38-37 with 36 seconds to go in the game. It was fourth down and 18 yards to go when Auburn junior quarterback Nick Marshall dropped back to pass and heaved the ball downfield in a desperation throw.
Georgia defensive backs Josh Harvey-Clemons and Tray Matthews each had a chance to catch the ball, but instead simply deflected the ball. The deflection dropped right in the hands of Auburn receiver Ricardo Louis who ran to the end zone. The score led Auburn to a 43-38 win over the Dawgs.
2. The Minneapolis Miracle
The Minnesota Vikings were down to the New Orleans Saints, 24-23, with just 25 seconds remaining in the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Vikings quarterback Case Keenum dropped back and fired a pass to the right sideline. Receiver Stefon Diggs jumped to catch the high pass and a New Orleans Saints defensive back tried to take out his legs.
But, when the defender missed, Diggs came down on both feet and turned to sprint to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown. The TD pass sent Minnesota to the next round and sent the Saints home to ponder what would have been with one more tackle.
1. The Kick Six
We're sorry to have to do this to Alabama fans, but no play in the past decade came even close to matching the craziness of the aptly-titled "Kick Six."
The game was tied late in the fourth quarter when Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon ran out of bounds as the clock struck zero. But Alabama coach Nick Saban successfully argued Yeldon had stepped out with one second left in the game. That left Saban with two choices: one, take a knee and play overtime; or two, try a 56-yard field goal to win the game.
As Saban's kick team ran on the field, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn decided to send back his punt returner under the goal posts in case the Alabama kick came up short. Alabama's kicker put everything he had into the kick, but it fell a yard short of the goal posts and into Auburn's Chris Davis' arms.
Davis began to run out of the end zone and, well, it's not the greatest rivalry in college football for nothing. Check out the call:
