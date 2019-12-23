ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The NBA came a long way in the last decade from LeBron taking over the world to the magical run of the Golden State Warriors. Here's a look at three of the top shots of the decade in the NBA.
3. Kawhi Leonard Beats the Buzzer to Advance to NBA Finals
Watching Game 7 of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Finals saw the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers exchanging blows for 47 minutes. Then, with the score tied at 90 and overtime looking all but certain, then-Raptor Kawhi Leonard came off a screen from Pascal Siakam and took the inbound pass. He dribbled nearly across the court before ending up in the corner behind the 3-point line.
As Leonard elevated, 76ers center Joel Embiid jumped to try to block the shot. Embiid, who stands 7-feet-tall stretched every inch to get to the shot, but Leonard still managed to get the shot over him. Then, the shot hit the near side of the rim. It hit the rim again, and again. Then, well, here's the video:
Toronto rode the momentum all the way to an NBA Championship, beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
2. Kyrie Irving Finally Secures the Cleveland Cavaliers a Championship!
When Kyrie Irving took the ball with just minutes to go in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, he had the entire championship-starved city of Cleveland behind him. Standing in Irving's way was Warriors guard Stephen Curry. After a couple of between the legs dribbles, Irving took a jab step forward at Curry who pulled back. Irving then stepped back and launched a three-pointer over Curry's outstretched hand.
For all intents and purposes, the shot was the dagger into the heart of the Warriors in 2016. It fulfilled LeBron James' promise to bring a championship to Cleveland for the first time in decades and helped Cleveland fans, at least for one night, forget the ghost of Michael Jordan over Craig Ehlo.
1. Ray Allen saves the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals
The Miami Heat were arguably the team of the decade in the NBA. When Miami brought LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh together, many thought the Heat would win multiple championships. After winning the first, the Heat ran into one of the best teams over the past 20 years, the San Antonio Spurs. The game had gone back and forth before Heat guard Mario Chalmers took an inbound pass with 19 seconds left in the game. Miami was down 95-92 when Chalmers began to dribble up the court. After running into Kawhi Leonard's tough defense on the side, LeBron James came off a screen from Bosh and launched a three-point shot to try to tie the game. The shot hit the back of the rim and took a high bounce that sent a mad scramble for the ball.
Bosh was eventually able to corral the rebound and saw legendary 3-point ace Ray Allen backing up behind the 3-point line. Allen caught the pass from Bosh and elevated to launch his shot over Tony Parker and Leonard.
The shot touched nothing but the bottom of the net and tied the game with 5.2 seconds to go in the game. San Antonio had one last shot to win the game in regulation, but the shot was blocked and the Spurs eventually lost in overtime. The shot propelled the Heat into Game 7 where they dispatched the Spurs and sealed back-to-back champions.
