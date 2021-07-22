ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — One of the nation's top running back prospects, Branson Robinson, is coming to Athens.
Robinson, a four-star recruit, from Germantown, Miss. is considered the top player in the 2022 class from Mississippi and the No. 46 overall recruit in the country by the 247Sports Composite.
Robinson chose the Dawgs over Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee, according to CBS Sports. Robinson made his commitment live on CBS Sports HQ Thursday afternoon.
There it is! 4⭐️ running back Branson Robinson chooses @GeorgiaFootball over Alabama and Tennessee 🔥🔥@Dawgs247 | @Mansell247 pic.twitter.com/PCDUO96JlE— 247Sports (@247Sports) July 22, 2021
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back is Georgia's 11th commitment with a four-star ranking or better, according to CBS Sports.
