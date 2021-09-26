Atlanta, Ga -- November 8, 1970. The day New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey booted an unthinkable 63 yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions. Alex Karras the great Lions defensive lineman would later say "I couldn't believe he was trying it" as he watched it go through. Today Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker booted at 66 yard field goal, bouncing it through off the crossbar as time expired to give the Ravens a 19-17 win over the Lions. The kick was better than the 64 yarder Matt Prater made for the Denver Broncos in 2013 against the 49ers. What made Dempsey's kick more dramatic was back then the goal posts were on the goal line not the back of the end zone as they are today. The ball was spotted at the Saints 37 yard line making it look even longer. Still 66 yards is a long field goal. I think this record might stand a little longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.