ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Motor Speedway has announced there will be two race weekends in 20221.
The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the all-new, higher-banked Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20 and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on July 10.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 has been the main event at AMS during the spring since 2015. The race brings awareness fo Folds of Honor and its mission to help families of military servicemen and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty.
The Quaker State 400 was introduced in 2020. The 400-mile race is one of the most challenging races of the summer.
The 2022 NASCAR season will be the first to run on the speedway's all-new design, which is currently under construction.
The banking is being increased from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, which is steeper than any other track of its size on the NASCAR circuit.
Tickets start at $39 for the Sunday Cup race and weekend packages are available for $59.
Insiders Club memberships, which include tickets to every NASCAR race at AMS in 2022, VIP parking and a piece of the old AMS asphalt, start at $98.
Children are admitted free on Saturdays and for $10 on Sundays.
