The University of Georgia said Monday it's game against Gardner-Webb scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled after consultation with medical personnel.
Gardner-Webb had a positive COVID-19 which helped prompt the cancellation. UGA said it will search for a replacement opponent for the game, scheduled for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Sunday.
“When we learned mid-morning about Gardner-Webb’s situation, we immediately started working on what our next steps can be,” Georgia head coach Tom Crean said. “We are currently in that process and are hopeful we will be able to find another opponent for Sunday. We wish Gardner-Webb the best through this period and the season.”
Georgia's home opener is on Wednesday when they welcome Columbus State to Athens.
