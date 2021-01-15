University of Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning has been one of the hottest names on the coaching carousel, but Georgia fans can rest easy because he's not going anywhere.
Lanning's name has been linked to multiple coaching jobs around the country including at the University of Oregon and University of Texas. New UT head coach Steve Sarkisian was said to be pursuing Lanning to join him in Austin, but Lanning turned down Texas and Oregon to stay in Athens, CBS46's Emily Gagnon confirmed.
Georgia's defense in 2020 was tied for 16th in the nation in points allowed per game and ranked 12th in total defense. Lanning's squad was even better in 2019 when the Dawgs ranked third in the nation in total defense. Georgia's defense under Lanning has regularly been ranked as one of the top in the SEC.
