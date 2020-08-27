ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia Bulldogs sophomore wide receiver will miss the 2020 season after tearing a ligament in his knee.
SI.com reported Blaylock tore the same anterior cruciate ligament that he injured during the SEC Championship Game against LSU in January. The University of Georgia confirmed he's out for the season and will need surgery on the knee.
“University of Georgia sophomore wide receiver Dominick Blaylock suffered an injury to his left knee Wednesday during a non-contact drill," the school said in a statement Thursday. "Surgery will be required and he will miss the 2020 season. A full recovery is expected.”
The Dawgs were hoping Blaylock could regain the form he had when he was a five-star prospect out of high school, ranked 34th overall nationally. He played in 12 of 14 games last season and was the team's primary punt returner.
