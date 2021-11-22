The Drive For the GHSA State Title will hit the road this week to broadcast Friday’s quarterfinal showdown between Class 2A No. 1 ranked Rabun County and No. 2 Thomasville. The Wildcats will be travelling 326 miles south to Thomasville in a rematch of the 2019 quarterfinals. Featured in this battle will be record-breaking UGA-commit Gunner Stockton of Rabun County, who is approaching on the final career milestone he is yet to check off. Stockton is currently sitting at 13,487 career passing yards and needs just 415 more yards this year to match Trevor Lawrence for the most all-time. Stockton threw seven touchdowns and was 21-24 passing for 439 yards in the Wildcats’ second-round win over Jeff Davis; he has 53 touchdown passes this season to just one interception.
As impressive as Stockton and Rabun County have been throughout the years, and especially this season, Thomasville has been on a warpath of its own. The Bulldogs eliminated Rabun County 38-24 when they last met in the 2019 quarterfinals and have tackling machine Ty Anderson pacing the defense. Anderson has 130 tackles this season and the Bulldogs have racked up 50 sacks, more than 125 tackles for loss and 20 turnovers. As for the Thomasville offense, quarterback Shannen White has been outstanding this season and he has an experienced offensive line, as well as Malik Harper in the backfield and a stall of explosive playmakers to throw to.
Friday’s game will be one of the most anticipated quarterfinals matchups in the state and PeachtreeTV will be live from Veterans Memorial Stadium in Thomasville to broadcast the action. The viewing audience will get the opportunity to watch the two top ranked Class 2A programs faceoff, while also witnessing the most prolific quarterback in state history take the field deep into his final varsity season. The game will also be available on the CBS46 app and the National Federation High School Network.
Follow the link to watch the game on CBS46/PeachtreeTV Friday.
