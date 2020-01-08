ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm announced Wednesday he would give up his eligibility and turn pro. The quarterback made the announcement on his official Twitter page.
"This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL," Fromm wrote.
Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE— JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020
For his career at Georgia, Fromm finished with a 63.3 percent completion percentage while throwing for 8,236 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. His final quarterback rating in college was 156.2.
