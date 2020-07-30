BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it's member football teams would play a 10-game conference-only schedule this year.
The SEC move is following a similar plan from the Big 10 and Pac-12 announced last week. The SEC also announced it's pushing the start of the season back to September 26, which was originally supposed to be Week 4 of the 2020 season.
“The 10-game SEC schedule provides us the best opportunity to play football as safely as possible in a Covid environment. It’s disappointing the schedule model does not make it possible to play Georgia Tech; however, we look forward to renewing that rivalry in 2021," said Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity. "We look forward to communicating our plan for attendance at home games in Sanford Stadium at a later date. We are thankful for the patience our devoted season ticket holders have shown during this time.”
The change in the schedule means for a team like Georgia, scheduled games against Virginia, East Tennessee State, Louisiana-Monroe, and Georgia Tech are all off for this season. The full schedule for the SEC hasn't been released yet.
“We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures.”
With the shift of the season, the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta will also be pushed back two weeks to Saturday, December 19.
The dual moves are due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still rampaging across the SEC's footprint.
