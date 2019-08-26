NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS46) – The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs kicks off the 2019 season looking to once again contend for a national championship and get over the hump that has been the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Georgia’s road to the title starts Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the road against SEC East foe Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs handily beat the Commodores last season 41-13 and won 41-14 in 2017. In fact, Vanderbilt has beat Georgia only five times since 1974! Not surprisingly, Georgia is a heavy favorite to start the season 1-0 on Saturday.
The Bulldogs had one of the most potent scoring attacks in the nation last year, averaging 37.9 points per game. And Georgia returns one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Jake Fromm. The junior quarterback may be beginning his final year at UGA as he’s expected to be a top NFL prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Fromm finished last season completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,749 yards, 30 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has no real competition behind him after Justin Field transferred to Ohio State at the end of last season.
And if that’s not enough of a headache for Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator, Georgia also returns one of the best running backs in the nation, D’Andre Swift. The junior running back ran for more than 1,000 yards last season along with 10 touchdowns. He will again share the backfield with other talented backs, but he’s at the top of the list.
One area the Bulldogs must improve on to make a run at the title is with a pass rush. The Bulldogs’ top sacker last season, D’Andre Walker graduated, and that left the team with only freshman Channing Tindall having more than 1.5 sack last season. Georgia’s defense could also use a boost in tackles for loss as no player returning had more than six last season.
Georgia finished last season on a two-game losing streak in the postseason, dropping the SEC Championship to Alabama and losing again in the bowl game to Texas. The Bulldogs lost on the road last year only once, at LSU.
More about the game:
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- Telecast: The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Georgia -21
