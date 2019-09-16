ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Saturday’s showdown between #7 Notre Dame and #3 Georgia, which you can see exclusively on CBS46, will likely set the all-time attendance record at Sanford Stadium thanks to the Fighting Irish fans.
According to Dawg Nation, Sanford Stadium doesn’t have room for all the expected Bulldog fans plus 8,000 Fighting Irish fans; it only has room for 7,500 Irish fans. So, UGA is bringing in extra bleachers to accommodate the other 500 Notre Dame fans. In doing so, Sanford Stadium’s maximum attendance on Saturday will expand to 93,246, Dawg Nation reported.
About 85,000 of those fans are hoping to see Georgia continue its winning streak against the Fighting Irish. Georgia has beaten Notre Dame in the two other meetings between the schools.
A Notre Dame win on Saturday sets the Irish up for a likely trip to the College Football Playoff, assuming no stumbles in the rest of their relatively easy 2019 schedule. A Notre Dame loss leaves no room for error and could extinguish the Fighting Irish’s chances at a playoff berth.
A Georgia win on Saturday will solidify them as the top of the class in the SEC and give them some cushion should they have trouble with any team from the SEC West, namely Texas A&M and Alabama in a possible SEC Championship Game.
If Georgia comes up short against the Fighting Irish, it doesn’t kill the team’s chances at the College Football Playoff or the SEC Championship. Georgia could still run the table in the SEC and head to a championship showdown against Alabama or LSU. A win in the championship game would guarantee the team a spot in the College Football Playoff.
