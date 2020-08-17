ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Southeastern Conference announced Week 1 of SEC Football Monday afternoon.
The exciting announcement happened during "The Paul Finebaum Show" at 3 p.m.
The schedule stated the University of Georgia Bulldogs will face the University of Arkansas Razorbacks on September 26.
Other SEC face-offs include Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Kentucky at Auburn, Mississippi State at LSU, Tennessee at South Carolina, and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.
According to the SEC, the full schedule for the 2020 SEC Football season is expected to be announced at 7 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.