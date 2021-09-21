ATLANTA, Ga. — We're only three weeks into the 2021 college football season but that doesn't mean we can't look ahead to next year.
The SEC released UGA's 2022 schedule on Tuesday.
The Dawgs open their season in Atlanta. They'll take on the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3rd, 2022 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. It'll be the second time they meet. The first meeting was in 1977. UGA won at home 27-16.
When it comes to conference play, Georgia will host Auburn, Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The Dawgs will travel to South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The Georgia-Florida game is set for October 29th, 2022 in Jacksonville.
UGA wraps up its 2022 campaign with a visit from Georgia Tech.
Here's a look at Georgia's 2022 football schedule:
09/03 vs. Oregon (Atlanta)
09/10 vs. Samford
09/17 at South Carolina
09/24 vs. Kent State
10/01 at Missouri
10/08 vs. Auburn
10/15 vs. Vanderbilt
10/29 vs. Florida (Jacksonville)
11/05 vs. Tennessee
11/12 at Mississippi State
11/19 at Kentucky
11/26 vs. Georgia Tech
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.