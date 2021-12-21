ATLANTA (CBS46) — Less than two weeks before University of Georgia faces Michigan in the Orange Bowl, a Georgia football member is no longer on staff.
We're told Josh Lee allegedly sent inappropriate texts to one of his direct reports.
As director of operations, Lee was the person who was responsible for setting up the big recruiting weekends and oversaw the program's travel and other team-related activities.
He was also the person who is the head coach's liaison with the media and outside activity.
Lee graduated from Valdosta State and was hired by Mark Richt. Kirby Smart retained him after he took over. Lee is also the person who helped line up future nonconference games like Ohio State and Florida State. He also did a lot of things for the head coach, keeping Smart's schedule, which as Georgia's head football coach is down to the minute.
Lee's previous football job was with Alabama Birmingham in the same role.
His staff bio has been removed from the team's website.
The resignation was originally reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
