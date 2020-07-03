WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- It looks like the National Football League's team in Washington, DC will soon have a new name.
The team announced it was undergoing a "thorough review of the team's name," which has drawn scrutiny of the team for decades. Thursday, FedEx, the sponsor of the team's stadium, told the franchise to change the team's name and NIKE, the NFL's partner, removed the team's gear from it's online store.
"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," said Redskins owner Dan Snyder.
The NFL likely gave Snyder a push as well as the league released a statement Friday morning that said: "In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step."
It's quite a different tone than Snyder has taken in the past. In 2013, he famously said that he would "never" change the team's name even if there was an overwhelming call to do so.
"We'll never change the name," Snyder said in 2013, according to ProFootballTalk.com. "It's that simple. NEVER - you can use caps."
The move by the Redskins also brings fresh scrutiny on the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta's Major League Baseball team has drawn scorn for the tomahawk chop that was brought to the team in the early 1990's by Deion Sanders from Florida State University.
However as recently as last year's playoffs, calls were renewed for the team to disassociate itself with the chop and other actions that could be hurtful for Native Americans.
CBS46's Emily Gagnon asked the Braves about the issue Friday in light of Washington's move. She'll have more from the team on CBS46 at 4-6 p.m.
