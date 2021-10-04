In Class 7A, No. 1 ranked Collins Hill shutout its fourth-straight opponent in a 63-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge. The 7-0 Eagles have outscored their last four opponents by a combined 173-0. Mill Creek comes in at No. 2 and improved to 6-0 with a 36-17 win over North Gwinnett. North Cobb, Milton and Colquitt County round out the top 5. Also, Lowndes replaced West Forsyth in the poll after the Wolverines’ loss to North Forsyth and comes in at No. 9.
Class 6A saw Hughes move to No. 3 after a 31-24 win over Westlake, which fell from No. 4 to No. 8 after the loss. Additionally, River Ridge left the poll after falling to Riverwood and undefeated Cambridge (4-0) debuts at No. 10.
In Class 5A, the top 10 did not shift and a highly anticipated showdown between No. 7 Calhoun and No. 9 Blessed Trinity will take place this upcoming Friday. Class 4A saw Benedictine improve to No. 3 after Perry’s 31-26 loss to Spalding. Perry fell all the way to No. 9 after its loss and remains in the top 10 due to its previous victories over programs like Crisp County (21-0). Also, Carver-Columbus moved up to No. 4 after a big 42-27 win over LaGrange, which fell from No. 6 to No. 10.
Oconee County tops Class 3A ahead of Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek, Pierce County and Peach County. In Class 2A, Rabun County is still at the top after beating Class 3A No. 4 Pierce County Friday. Irwin County is the team to beat in Class A Public with Brooks County, Macon County, Metter and Schley County chasing. In Class A Private, Trinity Christian beat No. 2 ELCA last week to solidify its spot atop the poll. ELCA fell to No. 4. Calvary Day, Prince Avenue, ELCA and Fellowship Christian round the top 5.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill
2. Mill Creek
3. North Cobb
4. Milton
5. Colquitt County
6. Walton
7. Roswell
8. Brookwood
9. Lowndes
10. Marietta
Class 6A
1. Buford
2. Lee County
3. Hughes
4. Kennesaw Mountain
5. Brunswick
6. Douglas County
7. Rome
8. Westlake
9. Carrollton
10. Cambridge
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins
2. Coffee
3. Woodward Academy
4. Cartersville
5. Creekside
6. Ware County
7. Calhoun
8. St. Pius
9. Blessed Trinity
10. Decatur
Class 4A
1. Jefferson
2. Marist
3. Benedictine
4. Carver-Columbus
5. Cedartown
6. Stephenson
7. Flowery Branch
8. Dougherty
9. Perry
10. LaGrange
Class 3A
1. Oconee County
2. Cedar Grove
3. Sandy Creek
4. Pierce County
5. Peach County
6. Appling County
7. Thomson
8. Monroe Area
9. Hart County
10. Rockmart
Class 2A
1. Rabun County
2. Fitzgerald
3. Thomasville
4. Bleckley County
5. Callaway
6. Jeff Davis
7. Northeast-Macon
8. Dodge County
9. Putnam County
10. Washington County
Class A Public
1. Irwin County
2. Brooks County
3. Macon County
4. Metter
5. Schley County
6. Bowdon
7. Emanuel County Institute
8. Charlton County
9. Chattahoochee County
10. Wilcox County
Class A Private
1. Trinity Christian
2. Calvary Day
3. Prince Avenue Christian
4. Eagle’s Landing Christian
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Wesleyan
7. Tattnall Square
8. Holy Innocents’
9. Athens Academy
10. St. Anne Pacelli
