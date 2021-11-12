ATLANTA (CBS46) — What a run! This Braves playoff run was unlike any other.
This team, unlike some of the previous World Series teams, didn’t have depth in the pitching rotation. A problem that was further exposed when ace Charlie Morton went down with a leg injury in Game 1 of the World Series.
“Chuck” as he’s known to teammates, was a team leader and inspiration. His loss was felt throughout the clubhouse and Braves country.
The Astros took Game 2 but the Braves could stand before us and say they got what they came here to get and that was a split heading home for three games.
Ian Anderson was sensational in Game 3 throwing five no-hit innings before manager Brian Snitker lifted him after 2 trips through the tough Astros lineup. Braves went on to win that game 2-0.
The Braves grabbed a 3-1 series lead beating Houston 3-2 in Game 4.
The Astros stayed alive with a win in game 5 sending the Series back to Minute Maid park for Game 6.
In that game Max Fried was basically unhittable on the mound, and after being run over and spiked covering first base, Fried threw six shutout innings, surrendering just four hits and no walks on the night. He punched out four batters and he generated seven swinging strikes on 74 pitches.
The Braves unpacked the big bats as Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman and Jorge Soler all going deep that night. Soler’s was first and man was it a shot. Statcast had Soler's home run traveling 446 feet with an exit velocity of 109.6 mph.
I was there in 1995 when the Braves last won the World Series. Tom Glavine threw a 1-hitter and David Justice hit a solo home run, which was all the Braves needed in defeating the Cleveland Indians 1-0.
This team, I think most would agree, was more exciting. This team didn’t have a Hall of Fame rotation, but it had offense and guys who seemed to come together.
Manager Brian Snitker learned from Bobby Cox, but he also put his own stamp on this team. Snit pushed the right buttons, and seemed to make the right decisions at the right time.
The Braves went to Houston for Game 6 and crushed the Astros 7-0 leaving no doubt who was the best team in baseball this Fall. It was a great run. I hope you enjoy the pictures we took from the travels along the way.
