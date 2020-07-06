New York (CBS46) – The WNBA said seven of its players have tested positive for COVID-19.
The league said it tested 137 players between June 28 – July 5.
Players and staff from 11 of the 12 WNBA teams were expected to arrive Monday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. as the league begins its return-to-play plan.
Two Indiana Fever players were among those who tested positive, which prompted the team to delay its travel by at least 5 days out of caution, the WNBA said.
Those players, along with the others who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until cleared by a doctor.
