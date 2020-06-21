ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Dream point guard Renee Montgomery turned heads Thursday when she announced she would sit out the upcoming WNBA season to fight for social justice reform.
Montgomery says the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis inspired her to take action. Recently her foundation has been handing out food, water and supplies to local protesters, and she hosted a Juneteenth block party Friday in downtown Atlanta.
CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil caught up with Montgomery Sunday afternoon to talk about her decision as well as what she hopes to accomplish.
