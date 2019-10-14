ATLANTA (CBS46) – All Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant had to do was split the uprights on an extra point and at least one major Atlanta sports team would at least make it to overtime and possibly right the ship for Atlanta teams. If you’re reading this, you already know what happened.
Bryant lined up for the game-tying extra point against a woeful Arizona Cardinals team and did his best impression of a Florida State kicker in the 1990’s and shanked the kick wide left. Bryant knew it as soon as it left his leg and the Fox Sports cameras followed him and showed his anguish on the sidelines afterwards.
Poor Matt Bryant. Feel bade for dude. But do they really have to keep showing his anguish on the sideline? pic.twitter.com/l6ue6ajc3O— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 13, 2019
The anguish exists on the faces of sports fans across Atlanta and Athens. In the past week, the Braves had a chance to go to the National League Championship Series. All they had to do was win Game 5, at home, against the St. Louis Cardinals. After one out in the first inning, the Braves were toast en route to a 13-1 blowout against the Cards.
That was bad, but then the Georgia Bulldogs said, hold our beer.
The Bulldogs, ranked number three in the nation, were playing a South Carolina Gamecocks team that had been blown out a few weeks back against the Missouri Tigers. After struggling in the first half, the Gamecocks lost their quarterback and were down to their third-string quarterback.
Georgia, struggling more than any team with that much talent should against an alleged inferior opponent, pushed the game to overtime and survived after the Gamecocks missed a potential game-winning kick. Then Georgia continued to implode and eventually missed the kick to send it into another overtime and lost 20-17.
Wide left!South Carolina takes down No. 3 Georgia in Athens! pic.twitter.com/Eg85pwbjiL— ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2019
Then, just to rub dirt in the eye of sports fans, the Falcons struggled for most of the game only to come storming back to score the game-tying touchdown. Then Bryant channeled his inner Gary Anderson or Blair Walsh and shanked the extra point.
It was a fitting end to the week for fans of the Braves, Bulldogs, and Falcons. But hey, it's almost basketball season, right?
