ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Monday marks one of the most significant anniversaries in the history of Braves baseball.
Forty-five years ago Monday, Henry Louis Aaron stepped to the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers' Al Downing and on his second pitch, Aaron etched his place in sports history hitting his 715th home run.
The video of the home run is remembered for the legendary call by Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully and for the two fans who ran on the field to congratulate Aaron.
Scully's call included this line after Aaron crossed home plate, "A black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking the record of an all-time baseball idol."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.