ATLANT(CBS46) – Duke’s Zion Williamson was named the 2019 Naismith Player of the Year Sunday joining Kevin Durant (2007) and Anthony Davis (2012) as the only freshmen to ever win the coveted award.
“Zion Williamson enjoyed a season for the ages, which led to him winning the Citizen Naismith Trophy, yet he was also the ultimate teammate and helped Duke achieve tremendous success this season,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Williamson averaged 21.6 point, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game this year in ACC play. His dunks and blocks made the Blue Devils games must-see TV this year and he helped lead Duke to a 32-6 record and number 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Zion is the eighth Duke star to win the Naismith POY joining J.J. Redick, Jason Williams, Shane Battier, Elton Brand, Christian Laettner, Danny Ferry, and Johnny Dawkins.
Williamson is widely regarded as the top prospect coming out of college this year and is expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
