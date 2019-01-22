Atlanta, GA (CBS46) After posting a need for as many as 450 people to participate in clearing halftime show stages, many responded and the need is no longer.
As many as 450 volunteers were needed to be part of the Field Team, which assists in moving halftime show stages and elements from the performances featuring Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott.
The spots quickly filled up and there's no longer a need for participants.
By the way, field team members will not be able to watch the Super Bowl.
