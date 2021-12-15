DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has announced that all staff and students will continue to be required to wear masks within DCSD buildings for the second semester. DCSD continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance and consult with our COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The school district also says it collected data from a survey on mask-wearing for the second semester from students and staff. Fifty-six percent of the 668 students who responded preferred a mask mandate for all. Out of the 6,000 employees that responded to the survey, 80% prefer the mask mandate continues in the second semester.
The district will resume its COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the new year. Vaccination remains the top strategy for protecting our community. DCSD also encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, wash their hands and follow the CDC’s mitigation strategies.
For more information, visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.