State election board adopts emergency rules

Georgia’s election process is under heightened scrutiny after continued disinformation put out by President Trump on unproven voter fraud.
The state’s primaries also raised nationwide concerns.
We saw untrained poll workers, fewer voting locations and long lines in predominantly black and brown communities.
To make it easier to cast and process ballots during a pandemic today, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and four other board members extended two ballot processing rules.
“These tools have been in place since before the primary this year and they are set to expire a few days before the primary election.” said General Counsel Ryan Germany.
RULE 1:
- The use of secure drop boxes will continue through the January runoff.
- Drop box locations may open 49 days prior to election day.
- They will be monitored with a video recording device 24/7.
- Every drop box will close on election day and ballots collected at 7:00 p.m.
“Without doing this early scanning it would probably take weeks to get the amount of absentee ballots scanned.” Germany sad.
RULE 2:
- The second emergency rule now requires counties to process absentee ballots starting the week before election day.
- Election workers will be able to open the envelopes and scan the ballot.
- They will not be able to tabulate the results until polls close on election day.
So far there have been around 800,000 absentee ballots requested for the runoff election.
That’s 3 times the amount of all of 2018 votes this early in the elections cycle.
