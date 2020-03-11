ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) —The State of the City is being postponed, upon the request of its title sponsor, the Coca-Cola Company.
"Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms looks forward to updating the public in the near future of the Administration’s progress and unveiling new policies to ensure a thriving and equitable Atlanta," according to a press release issued by the city.
For more information visit www.atlantaga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.