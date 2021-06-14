STOCKBRIDGE (CBS46) — The City of Stockbridge will celebrate Juneteenth this year with several activities, including a special giveaway event on June 17.
All week long, community members are encouraged to visit participating area restaurants and enjoy specific Juneteenth menu specials.
Stockbridge will then host a free drive thru gift bag giveaway on Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Merle Manders Conference Center located at 111 Davis Road in Stockbridge.
The City event will include live entertainment. Participation is free for everyone. As a COVID-19 precaution, masks are encouraged for all attendees.
In observance of Juneteenth, the City of Stockbridge will close its offices on Friday, June 18, 2021. Offices will reopen on the following Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.