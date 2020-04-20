Virginia Willis Strawberry Shrub
Makes 1 quart
- 8-10 strawberries, halved (1 cup)
- 1/2 cup sugar, or to taste
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- Soda, for serving, optional
- Vodka, for serving, optional
- Mint, for serving
Place the strawberries, sugar, and vinegar in a bowl. (I left the stems and leaves on.) Mash with a potato masher. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Strain and transfer to a sealable glass container. To serve, fill a glass with ice. Add a couple of tablespoons of shrub. Top with soda water, vodka -- or both. Garnish with mint. Think of Steel Magnolias and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.