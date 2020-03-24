ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Another round of very heavy rain will move through North Georgia late tonight. This next round of storms could bring an additional 0.75" to 1.5" of rain. On top of that, we could see frequent lightning, strong damaging winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado.

Flash Flood Watch
Futurecast

The strong storms will move in after 10 pm tonight and will last until about 2-3 am. The strongest storms are expected in far Northwest Georgia. The line of storms is expected to weaken as it moves through North Georgia, but a strong/severe storm can not be ruled out for the entire viewing area.

The good news is this storm system departs by early Wednesday, and we have great weather in the forecast from midday Wednesday into the weekend. It will get warmer with highs in the low 80s on Friday. 

