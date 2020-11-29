New numbers from the TSA show air travel for this year's Thanksgiving holiday is down.
In total—a little more than 3 million travelers were screened at airports across the nation.
Last year, the number was a whopping 8.5 million travelers.
Even though this year’s numbers were low, reports show Sunday is expected to be busiest air travel day since the pandemic began.
Passengers flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson airport hope to return safely for the holiday by following safety protocols at the airports.
“I hang on to prayer. Coming from Columbus, there weren’t too many people coming in but it’s more crowded here in Atlanta than it is in Columbus, Ohio”, Benita, a traveler flying through Hartsfield-Jackson.
Like so many Americans, Benita flew for Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, the TSA recorded screening more than 1 million passengers per day.
Those kinds of numbers do not allow for social distancing and proper hygiene at security checkpoints as airports become more crowded.
“I mean, there’s a chance that you might catch the coronavirus or whatever, but…my mom is not a spring chicken anymore, so I want to come see her”, Benita said.
Health experts are closely watching OVVID-19 numbers and they are keeping an eye on how these weeks of traveling will impact the nations fight against the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.