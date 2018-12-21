Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta this February. Below is all the information you need to know about the game and its associated events in Atlanta.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIII will be February 3, 2019.
Where is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
This is the first time the Super Bowl will be played at the new stadium, and the third time the Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta.
Previous Super Bowls in Atlanta include:
Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.
Super Bowl XXVIII
How to get around Atlanta?
Click here for more information on how to get around Atlanta during the Super Bowl.
Road closures
Click here for a list of road closures surrounding the Super Bowl.
Live cam of Centennial Olympic Park
Click here for a live feed of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta.
