ATLANTA (CBS46)—Police are searching for a driver who is believed to be at fault for causing a major car crash with several vehicles involved on Saturday.
According to authorities, the crash happened around 9:36 p.m. on Interstate 75/85 Northbound and Interstate 20 Expressway.
When officers arrived, they found several cars in the crash and the suspect fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived, say police.
An Atlanta Police spokesperson tells CBS46 News the suspect car was flipped over and remained on the scene.
We have learned no injuries were reported and the investigation remains active.
