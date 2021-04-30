Multiple agencies responded to a suspicious envelope in the Cobb County Superior Court building Friday around 11:15 a.m.
A police spokesperson tells CBS46 News one person was taken to the hospital after exposure to a "white powdery substance" found in a letter, and three others remain onsite for further observation following potential exposure.
First responders followed necessary protocols to isolate, decontaminate, and evacuate the envelope out of the immediate area.
According to police, the contents of the envelope have been tested and deemed non-hazardous.
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a follow-up investigation into this matter.
