MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A SWAT team was to a home in Cobb County early Wednesday morning.
Very few details are known but Cobb County dispatch says officers were at a home on the 1500 block of Piedmont Road in Marietta.
It's unclear what happened.
The all-clear was given around 5 a.m.
