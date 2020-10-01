Johnson-Green is a longtime community activist in her home of Washington County. She is a nurse and business owner believing in the right for everyone to receive quality healthcare. In her advocacy, she has worked to fight injustice from the local to the federal levels of government.
Campaign: http://tabitha2020.com/
Issues: Johnson-Green pushes for anti-discrimination legislation via the Equality Act to protect sexual orientation and gender identity, is a strong supporter of social security benefits to support senior citizens, supports climate change initiatives such as a transition to 100% renewable energy systems, and wants to see major criminal justice reform that sees an end to for-profit prisons.
