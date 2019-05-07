Tank Town USA is located in the beautiful Appalachian mountains of north Georgia, just six miles outside of downtown Blue Ridge, Georgia.
Location
- Morganton, Georgia (Fannin County)
10408 Appalachian Hwy., Morganton, GA 30560
Time of Drive
- 1 hr 40 min (97 miles)
Distance from Atlanta
- 97 miles north of Atlanta
Route Driven
- I-75 north for 18 miles
- I-575 north for 78 miles
- Click for Google Maps
Cost of Admission
- $150-599
More information
Drive tanks. Crush cars. That’s what’s going on at Tank Town USA in Morganton, GA. Yes, YOU can get behind the controls of an Armored Personnel Carrier, or APC, and drive it through the dirt and mud AND you can CRUSH other cars with it! You can operate construction equipment too!
If you go...
- You must have a valid government issued drivers’ license (or learners’ permit) to operate any of the machinery.
- Don’t wear your favorite tshirt/jeans. Wear something that you don’t mind getting dirty and is comfortable and allows movement. They’ll provide mud boots for you if needed.
When you get to Tank Town, one thing you’ll notice is a dirt play area for kids with toy tanks and constructions vehicles. It’s a fun time for the kiddos until they get big enough to drive.
Speaking of tanks, if you’re as brave as CBS46 photographer Erin Coker was, you can actually sit in a spectator seat on top of the tank. She was amazed at how smoothly I was able to handle the huge piece of machinery. I’m just kidding...we were both holding on for dear life when I headed for the big ditches and puddles!
One thing Tank Town can help you with is stress relief. You get to smash the windows out of a car before you demolishing it with the tank. If you’re like me, I’d never swung a sledgehammer before. That was quite an experience and I may have to come back for that!
