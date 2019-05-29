(Meredith) -- A New York state investigation found that students at a private Lutheran school in Bronxville were "negatively affected" after a fifth-grade teacher forced them to enact a "mock slave auction."
According to the New York State Attorney General Letitia James' Office, the teacher at The Chapel School forced black students to wear imaginary shackles and encouraged white students to bid on them in a "mock slave auction."
The attorney general's office said the teacher held "mock slave auctions" in two separate fifth-grade social studies classes in March, supposedly as part of a curriculum on colonial America.
The teacher, who was not named, was fired following the incidents.
According to the attorney general, the teacher asked all of the black students in each class to raise their hands and then told them to wait in the hallway. The teacher then placed imaginary chains and shackles on the black students' wrists, necks and ankles and had them walk back into the classroom. The teacher then told the black students to line up against the wall and proceeded to conduct a "mock slave auction," "selling" the black students to the white students in the class.
"The investigation found that the teacher’s reenactments in the two classes had a profoundly negative effect on all of the students present – especially the African-American students – and the school community at large," the attorney general's statement said.
The Chapel School, located about 15 miles north of Manhattan, said 43 percent of their students are minorities. The school enrolls children from prekindergarten to eighth grade, and annual tuition costs up to $14,000. According to the school's website, fifth-grade students (the grade in which the "mock slave auctions" took place) pay $12,400 yearly tuition.
The investigation also revealed prior complaints from parents to school administration regarding the school's lack of racial sensitivity. The investigation found the school did not take sufficient steps to address the complaints.
Following the attorney general's investigation, the school has agreed to:
- develop and submit a staff diversification plan for increasing minority representation among faculty
- hire a chief diversity officer approved by Attorney General James
- retain a diversity consultant for help educating students and school employees about racial and ethnic diversity in the educational setting
- develop new financial aid to increase diversity in its student body
- submit a new code of conduct to the attorney general's office for addressing racial and ethnic discrimination and harassment
- create a formal complaint procedure for students or parents to report harassment or discrimination
- submit a school discipline reform plan, intended to create equal disciplinary action to all students
- maintain records of complaints and investigations
Attorney General James said every young person regardless of race deserves the chance to attend school free of harassment, bias and discrimination.
"Lessons designed to separate children on the basis of race have no place in New York classrooms, or in classrooms throughout this country. I thank The Chapel School for agreeing to take measures that directly address the issues of race, diversity and inclusion at the school. My office will continue efforts to promote safe environments where all students can learn and thrive," James said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.