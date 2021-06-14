ATLANTA (CBS46)-- If you are having a hard time booking a flight on Delta Airlines Monday evening, CBS46 News has learned the company is currently experiencing a technical glitch.
"Delta teams are working to quickly address a technical issue that is making it difficult for customers to purchase flights on delta.com, the Fly Delta app, and through our Reservations Call Center. The ability to check-in for flights is not affected. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this is causing," said a spokesperson with Delta Airlines.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.