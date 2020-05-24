ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A teen has become the youngest Georgian to die from the coronavirus.
The Georgia Department of Public Health on Sunday released a report indicating that the teen who died from the virus, a 17-year-old male in Fulton County, suffered from a chronic condition.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, there were 42,838 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,824 deaths.
