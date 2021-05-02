SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46 News) - Police responded to reports of an accidental teen shooting early Sunday morning.
According to a police spokesperson, a 17-year-old boy along with his 19-year-old friend was handling a gun when it went off.
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital and their injuries are non-life-threatening.
