CLARKE County, Ga. (CBS46)- A teenage boy is behind bars Sunday morning and facing a slew of charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Athens.
Police said around 11:07 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a shooting call on Carriage Court.
When officers arrived they found Carlos Harper, 38, of Athens, on the ground with gunshot wounds, police said.
Harper was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Marquise Malcolm, 15, of Athens is facing charges of, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Malcolm was taken into Custody at some point Sunday morning after warrants were out for his arrest.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department is urging anybody with information to contact Detective David Harrison at (762) 400-7361 or david.harrison@accgov.com
Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.
