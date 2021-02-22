PIKE COUNTY (CBS46)-- Many parents wonder what is going on in their teenaged children's lives they might not know about. Today's teenagers want parents to know that all they have to do is ask their kids questions.
CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins sat down with a panel of students at Pike County's 9th Grade Academy for a candid discussion about what they can and can't talk about with their parents.
"Our parents always ask 'oh, how was your day?'" one teen explained. Her answer? "It was fine." The teens agreed when parents ask more specific questions, they'll get a better answer.
When it comes to COVID-19, many of the students worried about losing family members or whether they would get to graduate from school. Some indicated they don't feel like having those conversations with their parents.
Others pointed out how vital social media is to their lives. "I think I just want our parents to understand that, if we're spending extreme amounts of time on social media or texting or calling, that it's our only way to stay connected," one student explained.
